Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl: Reports

CHENNAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child, a baby girl today, according to several reports. It is a pure time of celebration for the Kapoors and Bhatts as the couple has given birth to their daughter today.

The couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital this morning which raised many brows on the baby's arrival. This is the same place where late Rishi Kapoor received treatment and also breathed his last.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy, fans have been waiting for this good news from the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.