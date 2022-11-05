Varisu's Ranjithame out: Vijay & Rashmika share sizzling chemistry

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's most-anticipated first single Ranjithame from Varisu is out now. The makers of the movie, who earlier released the promo song, has now posted the lyrical version.
Releasing the song, the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, "Let The Celebration Begin with #ThalapathyVijay's Swag & Voice #Ranjithame Full Lyrical Song Out Now!"
The song written by lyricist Vivek and is sung by the actor himself with MM Manasi.
Earlier in the day, the female lead in the movie, Rashmika Madanna also shared poster from the song and said that the excitement for the song is "vera level" on her Instagram.
Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Khusbhu Sundar, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam, and others in crucial roles.
Varisu is set to hit big screens with Ajith's Thunivu for Pongal 2023. The last biggest clash happened in 2014 with Veeram and Jilla releasing together.
