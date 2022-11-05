Varisu's Ranjithame out: Vijay & Rashmika share sizzling chemistry

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's most-anticipated first single Ranjithame from Varisu is out now. The makers of the movie, who earlier released the promo song, has now posted the lyrical version.

Releasing the song, the production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations tweeted, "Let The Celebration Begin with #ThalapathyVijay's Swag & Voice #Ranjithame Full Lyrical Song Out Now!"

The song written by lyricist Vivek and is sung by the actor himself with MM Manasi.