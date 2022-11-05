Rajinikanth to play cameo in daughter Aishwarya’s Lal Salaam

CHENNAI: In a massive announcement on her next titled 'Laal Salaam', filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth will cast her father and superstar Rajinikanth to play a cameo in her film.

The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. The poster of the film is suggestive of a revolt, but with a cricket backdrop since the two actors are also well-versed with the sport.

'Laal Salaam' is slated to be released in 2023, with no annoucement of date. The film is produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions and music is scored by AR Rahman.

Rajinikanth was previously seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe and is shooting with Nelson for Jailer.