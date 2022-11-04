Parvathy, Nithya Menen star as pregnant women in 'Wonder Woman'

With Nithya Menen as Nora, Parvathy Thiruvothu as Mini, Padmapriya Janakiraman as Veni, Sayonara Philip as Saya, Archana Padmini as Gracy and Amruta Subhash as Jaya, the trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what a safe haven for expecting parents is.

The story portrays a warm bond between these women from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow together.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, 'Wonder Women' will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from November 18.