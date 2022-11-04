Fatima Sana Shaikh spreads awareness about epilepsy disorder

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently busy with the shoots of her upcoming films, shared an awareness post regarding Epilepsy on Thursday.

While marking the Epilepsy awareness challenge 2022, Fatima took to her Instagram and shared a mirror picture wearing a fuzzy trench coat along with a caption.

She urged people to share their stories of epilepsy, “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka.”

The ‘Dangal’ actor added, What Is Epilepsy? Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause.”