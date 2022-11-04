Arjun Das-Tanya Ravichandran’s next to be helmed by Santhakumar

CHENNAI: Director Santhakumar, who is known for unique storytelling with award-winning films like Mouna Guru and Magamuni is all set to helm another untitled project that will have Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles. Tentatively titled Production No.1, the film was launched with an official pooja ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. "We will be going on floors from next week. The film will be shot across various locations like Cuddalore and Kodaikanal among other places," Rathnakumar told DT Next.

Talking about roping in a fresh and a surprising pair of Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, Rathnakumar said, "My previous films had a blend of romance, action, thriller and other elements. In this story, action and romance will have an upperhand. Despite only one fight in Magamuni