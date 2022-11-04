Arjun Das-Tanya Ravichandran’s next to be helmed by Santhakumar

CHENNAI: Director Santhakumar, who is known for unique storytelling with award-winning films like Mouna Guru and Magamuni is all set to helm another untitled project that will have Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles. Tentatively titled Production No.1, the film was launched with an official pooja ceremony in Chennai on Thursday. "We will be going on floors from next week. The film will be shot across various locations like Cuddalore and Kodaikanal among other places," Rathnakumar told DT Next.
Talking about roping in a fresh and a surprising pair of Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, Rathnakumar said, "My previous films had a blend of romance, action, thriller and other elements. In this story, action and romance will have an upperhand. Despite only one fight in Magamuni
in the climax portion, the film was still billed as an action movie. This movie too will have some drama and emotions to it. As I was writing it, I thought that Arjun Das would fit the bill. He is beyond what he was in his previous films. I have seen his interviews and there was something about him that the audience haven't seen so far. This film will bring that side of Arjun's acting out. Sujith Shankar of Maheshinte Pratikaram is playing an important role. My previous films were more of an inner conflict of a person. In this movie, it is a fight between these three characters," he concluded.
Produced by DNA Mechanic Company, S Thaman will compose the tunes for the film.
