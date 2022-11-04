Amber Heard 'deletes Twitter account' after Elon Musk's takeover

Los Angeles: Actress Amber Heard appears to have deleted her Twitter account, just days after her former beau Elon Musk's controversial takeover.

He finally closed his $44billion takeover of the social media platform last week, and promptly set about announcing a string of changes, reports metro.co.uk.

In the wake of the move, a string of famous faces announced their plans to leave the platform, including Shonda Rhimes and Mick Foley.

Heard, who previously posted under the handle @realamberheard, is no longer visible on the microblogging site, sparking speculation that she has followed suit.

Instead, a message on her former page reads: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another".

According to reports, the account went down earlier today, but the reason behind this has not been made clear.

Amber, who has taken a step back from the spotlight after losing her highly-publicised court battle against Johnny Depp, has not spoken publicly about the changes to her account.

Her Instagram is currently still visible but has not been updated since June

The actress was previously in a relationship with the billionaire businessman for around a year, before he started dating musician Grimes.

Musk's takeover of Twitter was closed last week, after which he promptly declared himself 'chief Twit'.

He is now the sole board member and has suggested a raft of changes to the social media platform since his arrival, including a highly condemned subscription service for verified users.

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bulls**t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted earlier this week.

"Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

"You will also get: - Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads. And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us.

"This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators."

Twitter Blue currently costs $4.99 per month and allows subscribers to edit or undo tweets in some countries, read articles without ads and customise the navigation bar.

A number of stars had previously voiced their plans to step back from the platform following Musk's arrival.