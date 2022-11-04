Ajith's Thunivu 1st single: Anirudh & Vaisagh record Chilla Chilla

CHENNAI: Racing towards Pongal release, team Thunivu has gotten into update spree. The latest update is about the Ajith-starrer's first single which is sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

Music composer Ghibran on his insta profile has posted pic with his Kollywood colleague Anirudh Ravichander and independent musician Vaisagh.

He has captioned the pic, "#Chillachilla recorded our Rockstar @anirudhofficial in the lyrics of @vaisaghh #Thunivuupdate."