Ajith's Thunivu 1st single: Anirudh & Vaisagh record Chilla Chilla

CHENNAI: Racing towards Pongal release, team Thunivu has gotten into update spree. The latest update is about the Ajith-starrer's first single which is sung by Anirudh Ravichander.
Music composer Ghibran on his insta profile has posted pic with his Kollywood colleague Anirudh Ravichander and independent musician Vaisagh.
He has captioned the pic, "#Chillachilla recorded our Rockstar @anirudhofficial in the lyrics of @vaisaghh #Thunivuupdate."
Just a short while ago, a picture of Ajith in the recording booth for the film's dubbing session went viral across the internet.
Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth is pairing up with Ajith Kumar for the third time. Music is scored by Ghibran. Manju Warrier is pairing opposite Ajith. Thunivu is said to be based on a sensational robbery of the 80s.
Thunivu will lockhorns with Vijay's Varisu for Pongal 2023. This is the first clash between Kollywood's megastars in 8 years, with the previous clash in 2014 (Jilla and Veeram).
