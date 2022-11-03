'The Sandman': Fantasy drama coming back with season 2

WASHINGTON: Well, surprise! As time isn't up for 'The Sandman,' Netflix orders more episodes of its hit fantasy show adapted from Neil Gaiman's seminal DC Comics series.

According to Variety, the streamer announced the news Wednesday evening.

Netflix describes the upcoming episode as "a continuation of 'The Sandman' world," which will grow in the following episodes. The number of episodes and the specifics of the plot remains a secret.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved 'The Sandman' on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," said Gaiman in a statement quoted in the reports of Variety.