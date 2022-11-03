Cinema is about improving, not proving: Vishnu Vishal on Gatta Kusthi

CHENNAI: The first look of Vishnu Vishal’s Gatta Kusthi directed by Chella Aiyyavu released by Dhanush on Wednesday and became an instantaneous hit.

The poster as well as the film’s glimpse videos had actor-producer Vishnu Vishal in a chiseled physique.

“Chella Aiyaavu wanted me to lose muscles for the film in fact. This is the end result of whatever muscles I lost for the film by putting on a little weight,” he says.

This is his second collaboration with director Chella after their hit film Silukkuvarpatti Singam.

When asked if Gatta Kusthi’s script was discussed after the success of their maiden venture, he replies, “This is a script we discussed before Silukkuvarpatti. Chella had told me a one-liner and I was impressed immediately. However, we couldn’t go on floors due to various reasons. I assured him saying that I would be producing the film as well under my banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz and he waited for three years for me to enter the sets of the film. We have justified his wait.”

Gatta Kusthi is also made in Telugu as Matti Kusthi and is jointly produced by Ravi Teja.

“When he listened to the script, he wanted to play the hero in the Telugu version. He was later reminded by his team that he is here to produce the project and he had a good laugh. The script has such a potential,” says Vishnu with a smile.

The actor-producer has been a part of sports dramas and rural films. However, Vishnu classifies Gatta Gusthi as a rural sports family drama entertainer.

“Though I have been a part of a few rural entertainers, I haven’t established myself in that backdrop is what I personally believe. My sports drama all have a political tone in it. But Gatta Kusthi doesn’t. It is a proper family entertainer, which is well-balanced with emotions. There is a nice, sweet message in the film as well,” he adds.

With back-to-back experimenting and successes, Vishnu has established himself as a brand in south cinema. Several big names in the last couple of years have come forward to collaborating with him.

“I came here with no knowledge of cinema. It took me 13 years to learn what works and what doesn’t. I am not here to prove myself or prove anyone else wrong. I am here to improve and I have been constantly learning. Now, Gatta Kusthi has gone on to become the biggest film of my career. Prasanna is the editor, and Justin Prabhakaran has composed the music. Richard M Nathan is the cinematographer and Aishwarya Lekshmi is the heroine. But there are three huge announcements coming up soon with other big names associated to my upcoming films. This is what I yearned for when I entered cinema,” he signs off.