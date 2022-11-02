Hansika gets engaged to Sohael by the Eiffel Tower

CHENNAI: Actress Hansika Motwani, who is soon to get hitched with her friend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya, has posted her proposal pictures.

She captioned her Insta post "Now & forever," the actress declared their relationship to be "Insta-official." She even posted photos of the romantic proposal that happened in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Sohael can be seen getting down on one knee in the photos as Hansika smiles and looks overjoyed after saying yes. At the background there was a signage that read "marry me," with the couple in the centre of rose petals, and candles shaped as a heart. The groom-to-be donned a suit, whereas Hansika looked stunning in a white, strapless dress.

Check the post here: