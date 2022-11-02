'Audience will have a lot to think about after watching Love Today'

He also makes his acting debut with the movie after making his direction debut with Comali that starred Jayam Ravi. “I didn’t set out to be a hero. I made a short film before Comali and also acted in it. This is my feature film debut as an actor. When I wrote the script, I believed it would suit me. Though I had several actors and stars in my mind, I was convinced that I could do justice to it. I hope I did,” he smiles.

Ivana joins the conversation and lauds Pradeep for his acting and directing skills. “The way he manages both is mind blowing. He is good when it comes to managing things and is a good multitasker,” she opines. The Naachiyaar actress also tells us that it is the relatability factor that made her sign the movie. “I play a character called Nikitha. She is your girl-next-door and a few girls who use smartphones today are pretty much the same. It applies to Pradeep’s character as well. This is what I liked the most about Love Today’s script,” she adds. Pradeep gives us the one-liner and says, “The movie is about a couple exchanging phones before the wedding and what happens next. Couples watching this film might even ask their better half for their phones after watching the movie. I am not saying, they will part ways. But there will be an eerie silence after watching the film. It could hit them while they are on their way back home.”