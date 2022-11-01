Hansika to marry business partner in December

CHENNAI: Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her business partner Sohail Kathuria in December. Hansika and Sohail are the managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. While there are several media reports floating around the wedding, the Motwanis have been tight-lipped about it. However, DT Next hears that a grand wedding has been planned in December. “Hansika’s wedding is all set to take place next month in Rajasthan’s Mundota palace near Jaipur. The booking has been made in the name of Hansika’s mother Mona Motwani. The family will be taking off to Jaipur by the end of this month to see the wedding arrangements. The grand ceremony will take place over three days at the Jaipur Mundota fort and palace,” said a source in the know.

Hansika has Partner, Clap, Guardian and Rowdy Baby in various stages of production.