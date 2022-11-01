Actress Rambha escapes with minor injuries in Canada car accident

The actress posted pictures of her car on her social media and wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny" All of us are safe with minor injuries 😔my little Sasha is still in the hospital 😞 bad days bad time 😪😰please pray for us 🙏 your prayers means a lot 🙏🙏" (sic).

Rambha was one of the leading actresses in Tamil cinema in the 90s with films like Ullathai Allitha, Kaadhala Kaadhala and Arunachalam to her name.