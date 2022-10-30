Ram Charan shares glimpse from Tanzania vacation with wife Upasana

In the video, he wore a black T-shirt, and matching pants with a blue jacket and opted for white shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. He captioned the post, "Untamed Africa."

Recently, Ram, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR along with their family members traveled to Japan for the screening of RRR. On Instagram, Ram shared a glimpse of RRR promotions in Japan. In one photo, he posed with SS Rajamouli and in another, he was clicked with Jr NTR.

"Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. Japan is special - The people , the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning...Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun...Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!" he wrote with the post.