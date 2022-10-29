T-Series acquires music rights of Vijay-starrer 'Varisu'

CHENNAI: Well-known music label and film studio, T-Series, has acquired the music rights of director Vamshi Paidipally's much-awaited bilingual, 'Varisu', featuring actor Vijay in the lead.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the upcoming family entertainer is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year.

Talking about the music acquisition, T-Series Managing Director and Chairman Bhushan Kumar said: "It's been a wholesome experience working with Dil Raju. Looking forward to this new association with which we hope to create magic on musical charts. Being a high-octaine entertainer, music plays an integral part in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu'".

Speaking about the film's music Raju, Indian film producer and owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, said: "'Varisu' is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Music is an integral part of any film".

"It gives me pleasure to entrust Bhushan Kumar's T-Series with the rights of this special film. Thaman S. has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly."