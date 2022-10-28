Cinema

Siddharth wishes rumoured gf Aditi with romantic pic on her b’day

Siddharth and Aditi, reportedly, met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram last year after which they started dating.
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari
Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actor Siddharth’s wishes for his rumoured girlfriend and actress Aditi Rao Hydari on Friday has taken the internet by storm.

Siddharth took to social media and shared an unseen photo with Aditi. In the picture, the actress was seen leaning on Siddharth’s shoulder.

Sharing the photo, Siddharth wrote, “Happy Happy. Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari. I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t! (red heart emoji),” he wrote.

The couple has been rumoured to have been in a relationship for quite sometime now.

An industry insider told DT Next, “Siddharth and Aditi are living together in Chennai. They have been spotted together at various events frequently and Aditi has made Chennai her home. While there is no word on marriage yet, they are a happy couple.”

Siddharth and Aditi, reportedly, met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram last year after which they started dating. They recently attended the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan - I together.

