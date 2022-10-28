Performance series to weave together a community of artists

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation is launching a new monthly performing art series called ‘O2 Rendezvous with Art’. This is a carefully curated performance series that will feature music, dance, storytelling, stand-up, puppetry, theatre, etc.

The series will also throw a spotlight on lesser-known and experimental art forms.

Vijay Viswanathan, the founder of Alchemy Arts & Education Foundation, tells DT Next, “There are many diverse art forms, but how many of them do we know and how many are we exposed to? This series bring diverse art forms to the public by featuring an artist every month. We have been planning this initiative for more than three years, but because of the pandemic, the launch got delayed. The series will also help in creating a sustainable career option for performing artists — all the performers will be paid for their show. This will be a huge encouragement for upcoming young talents. There will be classical, contemporary, and folk art forms performances by local, national and international artistes. The first event in the series is a musical evening by Amirt K Narayan on October 29 at 6.30 pm at Alchemy Black Box Studio.”