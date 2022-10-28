Lyca announces projects with Rajini, Soundarya to direct Thalaivar 171

CHENNAI: Lyca Productions, who is basking in the success of Ponniyin Selvan 1 on Friday made an official announcement that they will be bankrolling Superstar Rajinikanth's next two projects.

While we had earlier reported that Thalaivar 170 will be Cibi Chakravarthy we now hear that Thalaivar 171 will be helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

The production house released a picture of Rajinikanth with top bosses of Lyca and said, "Superstar Rajinikanth's next two films with Lyca Productions."

In the picture from (L to R) Tamilkumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth, Subaskaran, Chairman of Lyca and Premsivasamy, Deputy Chairman were seen. The pooja for these films will take place in Chennai on November 5. Thalaivar 170 and 171 will mark Rajinikanth's third and fourth collaboration with the production house respectively.

The actor is also currently shooting for Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Meanwhile Lyca has Naai Sekar Returns with Vadivelu, Chandramukhi 2, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Indian 2 in various stages of production.