Karan celebrates 6 yrs of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', shares heartfelt note

MUMBAI: Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Friday, shared a heartfelt note and celebrated six years of his romantic drama film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a post which he captioned, "A piece of my own dil rests in this movie, exploring the entire gambit of emotions between love, friendship and of course - ek tarfaa pyaar! The cast, the team, the music - everything that resonated with the audiences across came straight down to talking to all the hearts. 6 years on, it feels like it continues to speak to many and for that I'm eternally grateful #6YearsOfADHM #aedilhaimushkil."