'Kaalangalil Aval Vasantham will enthral the audience’

“Shyam is a cinematic person. He is influenced by cinema so much so that he relates every incident in his life to a movie scene. I was overwhelmed to play such a character because we all have a cinematic influence subconsciously. The character was relatable to an extent. I had a few checklists to about the character and the effort has paid off,” adds Kaushik.

Anjali Nair plays the Radhe to her Shyam and the audience was in awe of the transformation she has gone through to play the role after playing rustic roles in Nedunelvaadai and Taanakaaran. “The narration took place over 150 minutes over a call and I was convinced as soon as the narration ended. In a way, Radhe and Shyam are poles apart. Cinema is Shyam’s life and for Radhe it’s totally opposite,” says Anjali. She points out at Heroshini and says, “She plays Anuradha, who comes into their lives and what happens from there on is what KAV is all about. This is a movie that will be close to our hearts always,” the actress tells us.