Dhanush to don the director’s hat again

CHENNAI: Actor-director Dhanush who has Vaathi, Captain Miller in various stages of production is all set to don the director’s hat second time after Pa Paandi.

Our birdie in tinseltown tell us that Dhanush has a script ready and will be directing a film after completing the shoot of his current project, Captain Miller.

“The pre-production work for the film will take place in between the schedule breaks of Captain Miller. Before moving to director Elan’s project, Dhanush will helm this movie that is likely to be produced by Sun Pictures,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Dhanush, who was last seen in Naane Varuvean, directed by Selvaraghavan had co-written the story. The movie opened to mixed reviews and was a commercially viable venture at the box-office.