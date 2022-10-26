Vijay Sethupathi takes music lessons from Nivas K Prasanna

CHENNAI: Actor Vjiay Sethupathi has Michael, Mumbaikar, Merry Christmas, Jawan and Viduthalai in various stages of production.

But that doesn’t deter him from pursuing his latest passion. Vijay Sethupathi has recently resorted to music and has been learning music.

Sources in tinseltown says that composer Nivas K Prasanna who made music for the actor’s Sethupathi (2016) is teaching him music.

“We don’t know whether Sethu will compose for one of his upcoming films but he has been making time for music whenever he is off shoot. Probably we will have a surprise in coming days,” said an industry insider to DT Next.