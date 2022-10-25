Cinema

Shamna to husband Asif Ali: Promise to support you forever

Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, will next be seen in a number of movies, including Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 and Nani’s Dasara.
Actress Shamna Kasim with businessman Shanid Asif Ali
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai.

Sharing a few pictures from the wedding, which was an intimate event with only close friends and family members being present, the actress said on Instagram, “Well, I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.

“You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me. “Today, amidst our near and dear ones, you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.

“I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love.”

