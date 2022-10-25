Kirron Kher shares picture with SRK from Bachchan's Diwali bash

On the other hand, SRK opted for a black kurta pyjama with printed embroidery.

Both were seen giving a warm hug to each other. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali."

The duo has worked in films such as 'Om Shanti Om', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Devdas', 'Veer Zaara' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', reunited at the Bachchan household on Monday night and Kirron has now shared pictures from the bash. As soon as the picture was posted, the fans flooded the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "He just made my day." Another comment reads, "Dev saran with Kamaljit saran. #KANK #kabhialvidanaakehna."

Earlier, Kirron also posted pictures with the Diwali party host Amitabh. In the next image, she was seen posing with his son Sikandar Kher and Abhishek.