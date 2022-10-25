Chinmayi tears into celeb photographer over alleged sexual abuse

CHENNAI: Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi Sripada came in support of a victim who alleged that she was sexually harassed by a celebrity photographer.

Chinmayi, known for her unequivocal stance in cases of sexual harrasment, has come down heavily against the photographer's explanation after several women complained about him. She said the affected women can press charges against him for indulging in objectionable acts despite not having their consent.

The alleged abuser being a photographer is said to have misbehaved with women who have come in contact with him on a professional level. Chinmayi said such acts of obscenity amounts to workplace harassment.

She snubbed at attempts to 'cleanse' these acts citing humble background and human tendency to commit error. She said "constantly messaging women for sex and saying we should be a 'dream couple' to several women is not an 'error'.

