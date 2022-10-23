Vikram-Pa Ranjith film is titled 'Thangalaan'

CHENNAI: One of the most awaited Tamil films, helmed by Pa Ranjith, starring Vikram has been titled 'Thangalaan'.

The title reveal was made in a video showing the world of this film. The film is based on true incidents of reportedly the Tamil labourers who toiled at the Kolar gold field.

This period film has Vikram looking absolutely raw and rustic.

Ranjith and Vikram announced they would be collaborating on a project earlier this year and it went on floors on July.