Jayam Ravi tests positive for Covid

CHENNAI: Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular role of Arunmozhi Varman in director Mani Ratnam's blockbuster hit 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jayam Ravi said, "Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless."