Truly humbled & blessed by b'day wishes: Chiranjeevi

Taking to Twitter, a day after his birthday, the superstar said, "Feel truly humbled and blessed by all the loving birthday wishes of my friends, fans and well wishers!

"Very touched by the way all my wonderful fans have engaged in blood donations and many charitable activities to celebrate my birthday. A big heartfelt thank you to each one of you!"