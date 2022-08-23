Keerthy Suresh plays a cop in Jayam Ravi’s next

CHENNAI: Actress Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Saani Kaayidham in Tamil has signed her next that will be produced by Home Movie Makers and directed by debutant Antony Bhagyaraj, an erstwhile associate of director Siruthai Siva and the co-writer of Viswasam and Annaatthe. The movie will have Jayam Ravi playing the lead role. A source close to the film’s unit told DT Next, “The project will go on floors once Jayam Ravi completes director Rajesh’s film that has Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. The Antony Bhagyaraj directorial will have Keerthy playing a cop yet again after Saani Kaayidham. The movie will be officially announced the by the production company soon with the rest of the cast and crew of the film in coming weeks.”

Meanwhile. Keerthy Suresh also had Vaashi and Sarkaaru Vaari Paata earlier this year. The actress is shooting for Udhayanidhi’s Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj.