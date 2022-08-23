Birthday special: Take a look at top 10 melodious tracks of KK

NEW DELHI: Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was among the best singers in the country.
On May 31, the legendary singer passed away following a heart attack at his concert in Kolkata.
He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.
On the occasion of his 54th birth anniversary, take a look back at his top 10 melodious tracks.
The romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ still remains unforgettable even after 14 years of its release. Sung by KK and composed by Vishal - Shekhar, the song was a blockbuster hit and features SRK along with Deepika Padukone.
Released in the year 1999, the song was a part of KK’s first solo album ‘Pal’, and was loved by the audience. The emotional friendship track could be heard during every school/college farewell. The memorable song from KK is considered one of the best friendship songs in Bollywood.
KK made his singing debut with this soulful track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil Chuke Sanam’.The song featured Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. Composed by Ismail Darbar, the song was the turning point for KK’s career as he received a lot of appreciation for this song.
The romantic track from the comedy film ‘Jhankar Beats’ was picturised on Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla. Released in the year 2003, the song is among the most romantic tracks of all time.
Featured Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut, the song was a part of a romantic thriller film ‘Gangster: A love story’. Penned by Sayeed Quadri, the melodious voice of KK remains etched in public memory.
Penned by Anvita Dutt, the romantic track from ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, featured Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. KK received his only major singing award for the song and was honoured with Best Playback Singer Male at the Screen Awards.
The magical duo of KK and Emraan Hashmi never failed to impress the audience. ‘Zara Sa’ a happy romantic track from ‘Jannat’ garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans and became a blockbuster hit.
The melodious track featuring Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori was composed by Rajesh Roshan and written by Nasir Faraaz. The ease with which KK lend his voice to the track made the song memorable. The song was a part of Anurag Basu’s romantic action thriller ‘Kites’.
Composed by Pritam, the friendship track from the thriller film ‘New York’ featured John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif. The song remains one of the best friendship songs of all time.
The sad romantic track from KK’s first solo album ‘Pal’ is among the best songs of his career. Released in the year 1999, the song gathered a tremendous response from the netizens.
