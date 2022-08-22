Jailer goes on floors at Chennai hotel; makers release new poster

While the wherebouts of the shoot wasn't disclosed, a source close to Jailer's unit told DT Next, "The film went on floors in Chennai. The shoot commenced at the Old Woodlands Hotel in Royapettah. A police station set has been erected where Rajini will be shooting for a couple of days with other artistes. The shoot is likely to shift to a studio on East Coast Road later this week."

The test shoot for the same took place at a studio on OMR last month where junior artistes were seen wielding daggers and machetes. Vasanth Ravi is on board to play the villain opposite Rajinikanth. The film will also have Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in important roles. Details of other cast members have been kept under wraps. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes for the film.