Allu Arjun, Rashmika starring 'Pushpa 2' begins shooting

NEW DELHI: After the pan-India success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule' with the cast and crew hosting a pooja on Monday. Pictures from the pooja ceremony has been shared widely on the Internet.

Rashmika Mandanna was seen in ethnic wear along with crew members of the film.

Allu Arjun was however not spotted in the pictures from the ceremony as he is currently in New York for the India Day celebration in the Big Apple.

Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming.

They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22.

The post reads, "#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER"