Santhosh Narayanan to debut in Malayalam with period drama

CHENNAI: Music director Santhosh Narayanan said that he is proud to make his debut as music composer in Malayalam with director Vinayan’s much-awaited period drama Pathonpatham Noottandu.

Taking to Twitter, Santhosh Narayanan said, “Proud to start my first film in Malayalam as composer through the amazing Pathonpatham Noottandu.”

Thanking the director and the producer for giving him the opportunity, the he also shared the link of the trailer of the film. “Thanks Vinayan sir, Gokulam Gopalan sir and the special team for making this epic. Wishing a grand worldwide success. Here is the trailer!,” he said.