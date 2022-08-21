Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' release date announced

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Bhola Shankar' unveiled the new poster and final release date of the film ahead of Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday.

South actor Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023, in Telugu. Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, senior film critic and trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the new poster and release date of the film, which he captioned, "CHIRANJEEVI: 'BHOLAA SHANKAR' NEW POSTER + RELEASE DATE LOCKED... As part of #Chiranjeevi's birthday celebrations tomorrow, Team #BholaaShankar announces its release date: 14 April 2023... Directed by #MeherRamesh..."