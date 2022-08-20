Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens' ire as #BoycottLigerMovie trends

NEW DELHI: Seems like the boycott Bollywood movement has found resonance in the Southern film industry with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' becoming the latest target of the trend. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the upcoming sports drama is all set to release on August 25.

However, even before that,'#BoycottLigerMovie' started trending on Twitter. Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the 'Liger' ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it. One user wrote, "I will boycott the movie. You shouldn't be associated with KJO or any other from Bullywood. #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger #BoycottBollywood #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottbollywoodCompletely"