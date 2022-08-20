Mahima Chaudhry plays Indira's aide Pupul Jayankar in 'Emergency'

NEW DELHI: Makers of the upcoming period film 'Emergency', on Saturday, dropped actor Mahima Chaudhry's first look as Mrs Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayankar. Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared the first look poster of Mahima which she captioned, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante."

Talking about Mahima's role Kangana Ranaut said, "Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it's the character of Pupul Jayakar.

Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi's interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency."