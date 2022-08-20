Kamal, GVM’s ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2’ to commence soon?

CHENNAI: Recently, a video has been going viral on social media in which director Gautham Vasudev Menon reportedly stated that he had penned a 120-page script for ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2’ and said that the film will commence at the right time.

Reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh might play the lead role in the sequel.

In 2020, GVM revealed in an interview that he was working on a script of the acclaimed movie’s sequel.

An official announcement on this is expected to be made soon.

On the work front Kamal Haasan is currently shooting for Indian 2, helmed by directed by Shankar. He was last seen in the film ‘Vikram’ directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.