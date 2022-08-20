'I owe one to Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sri Ganesh for what I am today'

CHENNAI: Actor Vatsan Chakravarthy has been winning laurels for his latest role of a Madurai-based gangster named Sethu in Kuruthi Aattam. However, the work he put in behind the role was immense.

From playing a coming-of-age romantic in Engeyum Eppodhum to a dreaded gangster in Kuruthi Aatam wasn’t a cakewalk for Vatsan.

“I had played the antagonist in a Telugu film titled Arjun Suvaram that had Nikhil Sidharth in lead role. For Kuruthi Aattam, director Sri Ganesh wanted an antagonist in a completely different dimension. He had met real-life gangsters in Madurai and narrated the story to me. At that time, I was in a lean muscle physique with around 75-80 kilos. He asked if I could put on 20 more kilos and yet look muscular. I sat with my trainer Antony Kumar, who is Mr India and worked on my body anatomy. Sethu is a character who drinks and smokes. So, I need to look ripped at 100 kgs and at the same time I had to ensure that my packs are not visible. I trained for 120 days to look the part,” the actor told DT Next.