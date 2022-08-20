Actress Kaniha teaches herself to play ukulele

CHENNAI: Actress Kaniha, who believes in living life on her own terms, has now put out a video of hers learning to play the musical instrument ukulele all by herself.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has been a part of some critically acclaimed hits in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, posted a video of her playing a simple tune on the instrument.

She also wrote: "Why should everything be perfect? Why should I showcase everything perfect?"