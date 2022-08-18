Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' gets a Twitter emoji

CHENNAI: Even as director Puri Jagannadh's much-awaited explosive action entertainer 'Liger', featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, gets ready to hits screens on August 25, the film has now got an emoji on Twitter.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, "Liger emoji is yours."

He also went on to introduce three hashtags #Liger, #WaatLagaDenge and #LigerHuntBegins and added, "There are a total of four! Fourth is my prediction for Aug 25."