Rani Bharti is now a part of my DNA, says Huma Qureshi
CHENNAI: Actress Huma Qureshi talks to us post her birthday week and says she has been busy promoting Maharani 2 that will première on Sony Liv on August 25.
“I have been having a great time. Coming to Maharani 2, I should call it my birthday gift from people rather than calling it my birthday treat to them. Viewers have showered so much love on the series ever since the first season began,” says the actress with a huge smile.
Adding to her point, Huma opens up that the idea of coming up with another season sparked off during the success party of Season 1.
“There was no expectation when we made the first season. We were pretty much an underdog. But the success was so massive that the makers were saying that we should make another seven seasons of Maharani. The love was indeed overwhelming,” she laughs.
Huma says that the second season has gotten bigger and better in every aspect. “We didn’t want to take it (the success) for granted. Things are now bigger and much stronger in Maharani 2. The story, the characters and every technical aspect of Maharani has evolved and the franchise has grown much bigger from the first season,” she adds. By the beginning of second season Rani was already a part of Huma, according to her. “I can say that Rani is now a living and breathing entity. She is very much a part of my DNA now and Rani is a three-dimensional figure. It is not Huma anymore who plays Rani,” she says with some authority.
Throughout her career, Huma has avoided being typecast with her choice of roles. “Wait for this year my friend! The lineup is getting better. Starting with Maharani 2, the kitty looks good with a variety of roles. In Monica, O My Darling I play a glamorous character with some singing and dancing. I also have Double XL, a movie that will talk about body positivity. Then there is Pooja Meri Jaan and Tarla, all different from one another. Coming from a middle class family, I was always passionate about acting and I have been choosing roles with which I can showcase my ability as a performer. Even my roles in Kaala and Valimai were received with a lot of love. I played a cop in Valimai where I pulled off some stunts. I believe in being an impact actor where I can also shoulder the film and take the story forward. I am also hoping to sign a Tamil film soon,” she concludes.
