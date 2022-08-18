Rani Bharti is now a part of my DNA, says Huma Qureshi

CHENNAI: Actress Huma Qureshi talks to us post her birthday week and says she has been busy promoting Maharani 2 that will première on Sony Liv on August 25.

“I have been having a great time. Coming to Maharani 2, I should call it my birthday gift from people rather than calling it my birthday treat to them. Viewers have showered so much love on the series ever since the first season began,” says the actress with a huge smile.

Adding to her point, Huma opens up that the idea of coming up with another season sparked off during the success party of Season 1.

“There was no expectation when we made the first season. We were pretty much an underdog. But the success was so massive that the makers were saying that we should make another seven seasons of Maharani. The love was indeed overwhelming,” she laughs.