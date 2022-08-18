Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato dance to Bollywood track 'Kala Chashma'

MUMBAI: 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and singer Demi Lovato took the Internet by storm after they were seen dancing on the song 'Kala Chashma' picturised on Sidharth Malhora and Katrina Kaif.

The video was first shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the 'Solo' hitmaker questions the show host in the caption asking if he is okay from the hilarious drop he had while dancing to this Hindi number.