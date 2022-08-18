Handsome or shabby, I make it a point to look my character: Vikram

CHENNAI: National award-winning actor Chiyaan Vikram, who joined Twitter recently is certainly enjoying his time out on the micro-blogging platform. On Thursday, he interacted with the team of his upcoming film Cobra, his fans and media. Produced by Seven Screen Studio and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the actor answered questions from DT Next. Looking back on working in Mahaan, Cobra and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1, the actor says, “Last two years have been an exciting journey. One advantage I had is that all three films required me to have long hair. Jokes apart, all three films were/are packed with good stories. Also, to have worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, Karthik Subbaraj and Ajay Gnanamuthu is indeed a huge privilege. I am happy that I got to do good films with the best teams at this point in time of my career.”

Vikram has donned several looks for Cobra that has made the film more suspenseful. He says that more than the looks, the story and the emotions in the film `will enthral the audience. However, he has gone out of his way in investing time and energy for prosthetics in films like I, Iru Mugan and now Cobra. “I can’t spill the beans as everyone will come to know about it,” he laughs. “When I listen to my character outline from filmmakers, I start visualising on how I should look the part. At the end of the day, I am an actor and I should push my boundaries when it comes to playing my characters and convincing the audience. If the character has to look ugly, I need to look fat and ugly on screen. For my next film with Pa Ranjith, I am shedding weight for the character and growing a beard. A lot of people have asked me if something is wrong with me and why I haven't looked smart in my recent public appearances. Though I was a little upset about it, that is what my character in Chiyaan 61 is. So, that is how it works for me,” he concludes.