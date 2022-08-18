'Dance Ka Bhoot' 3rd song from 'Brahmastra' to be out soon

NEW DELHI: Bollywood director Ayan Mukerji, on Thursday, unveiled the poster of 'Dance Ka Bhoot', the third song from his sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Wake Up Sid' director shared the poster which he captioned, "DANCE KA BHOOT (Song Teaser out Soon) Our Third Song And... our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it!."

In the poster, actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen standing on a huge drum, with his one hand up in the air, along with the dancers holding red flags in the background.