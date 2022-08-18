Anupam Kher wishes 'world's best actor' Robert De Niro on b'day

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, sent a warm birthday wish to the Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Taking to Instagram, 'The Kashmir Files' actor shared a string of pictures, featuring the Hollywood star, which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my dearest friend and world's Best Actor #RobertDeNiro! It has been my pleasure and my honour to know you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you continue to inspire actors all over the world. Love and prayers always."

In the first picture, the veteran Bollywood actor can be seen hugging Robert De Niro and twinning in black outfits. In another picture, De Niro and the 'Special 26' actor can be seen posing for the camera, while sitting on a couch.

In the third picture, the duo can be seen twinning in formal blue outfits, as they strike a pose for the camera. In the last post, both the actors pose for the camera after having their meal.