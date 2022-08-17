'I was initially apprehensive about venturing into web series'
CHENNAI: It was a long day of promotions for team Tamil Rockerz. The lead actors of the web series that will premiere on Sony Liv from August 19, visited our office towards the end of the day and yet looked fresh and excited.
Tamil Rockerz grabbed the attention right from the day the team had announced the title. “It is because the subject that the series deals with is relevant and important. We have spoken about the issue of film piracy that has hit the industry hard in the last decade. We have dived deep into the world of piracy and the networking around it. The research that was done by Arivazhagan for this was immense as well as intense. He has once again given me a platform to explore something different as an actor,” begins Arun Vijay.
After delivering several blockbusters in theatres in the last seven years, Arun Vijay’s decision to delve into web series wasn’t an easy one.
“I loved certain aspects of being a part of a web series. There are a few restrictions in presenting a story as a movie. However, a web series has no restrictions. A story can be conveyed through characters of gray shades as well. Tamil Rockerz is 60 per cent real and 40 per cent fictional. When they finish watching the series, they will realise why piracy is a threat for the industry as well as the audience,” he remarks.
Iswarya Menon says that she was initially skeptical about being a part of a web series. “This is a medium where I haven’t worked before. I wouldn’t know if I would be a part of another web series as well but I enjoyed working with Arivazhagan and Arun Vijay in this project. The story revolves around Arun Vijay’s character of Rudra and I play a part in his life and the story. I hope there will be season 2 as well,” the actress smiles.
Adding to Iswarya’s points, Arun Vijay says, “I was apprehensive as well and was blank. I surrendered myself completely to Arivazhagan and went by his vision.”
Arun Vijay’s career in the last two and a half decades has witnessed a phenomenal rise.
In the early 2000s he could have been any other actor who would have disappeared into oblivion. However, he bounced back to become the star he is today. He takes a long pause after the question and replies, “I believed in me. My family believed in my abilities. I could have given up and took up a random job after things went south in my career. No, but I decided to go all out and transform myself mentally and physically. I took time– say a good couple of years to analyse what went wrong. My choice of scripts changed. The transition wasn’t easy but it is worth it. I wanted to explore every good opportunity that came my way. My upcoming films Borrder, Sinam and Agni Siragugal too are different and will be unique in every aspect,” he opens up.
Talking about his third collaboration with Arivazhagan after Kuttram 23 and Borrder, he says, “I knew that Arivazhagan is working on this script, an investigative thriller. I really didn’t know it would be me playing the lead. Thanks to AVM. They suggested my name to the director as we have been frequent collaborators. It is always a pleasure to work with Arivazhagan, who gave me Kuttram 23, a medical thriller and Borrder before Tamil Rockerz. I enjoy in such collaborations that I can be proud of. Magizh Thirumeni is another filmmaker who I have enjoyed working with. Thadayara Thaaka changed my career. Looking back at my career, it is overwhelming,” he concludes and poses for our photographer with Iswarya.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android