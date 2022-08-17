'I was initially apprehensive about venturing into web series'

CHENNAI: It was a long day of promotions for team Tamil Rockerz. The lead actors of the web series that will premiere on Sony Liv from August 19, visited our office towards the end of the day and yet looked fresh and excited.

Tamil Rockerz grabbed the attention right from the day the team had announced the title. “It is because the subject that the series deals with is relevant and important. We have spoken about the issue of film piracy that has hit the industry hard in the last decade. We have dived deep into the world of piracy and the networking around it. The research that was done by Arivazhagan for this was immense as well as intense. He has once again given me a platform to explore something different as an actor,” begins Arun Vijay.