Happy B’day Shankar: Must watch movies of most-celebrated director

CHENNAI: Shankar Shanmugam aka S Shankar, is regarded as the showman of south Indian cinema. The filmmaker was born on August 17, 1963, in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu. Having directed several blockbuster movies with various stars, he has garnered the position of a legend himself. Over the course of his two-decade career, his cinema has evolved into a genre by itself.

On the special occasion of Shankar’s birthday, let’s take a quick look at some of his best films:

Indian (1996)

Indian marked Shankar’s maiden collaboration with actor Kamal Haasan. Released in 1996, Kamal Haasan plays dual roles along with Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Goundamani. The action-drama film revolves around a 70-year-old vigilante who is outraged by the country's growing corruption and decides to kill all corrupt officials.

Mudhalvan (1999)

Another one of Shankar’s grand creations, Mudhalvan is filled with classic big moments and ran in theatres for 200 days. Arjun-Shankar combo became the biggest hit. On the other hand, Raghuvaran was equally appreciated for his role as a cunning chief minister. The cinematography, music, and actions are of the highest standards.

Boys (2003)

Taking a simple point, Shankar succeeded in narrating this film with an interesting screenplay. The story centers on six youngsters, who experience the downfalls of teenage life. The film emphasises the significance of a good education and career. The film’s cast had debutants Siddharth, Genelia D’Souza, Bharath, and Nakkhul in the lead roles.

Anniyan (2005)

This time, Shankar's film, Anniyan, brought a new perception to Tamil cinema by exploring the subject of multiple personality disorder. Anniyan stars Vikram in a triple role, opposite Sadha, along with Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and others. The film continues to remain one of the biggest blockbusters in Vikram’s career even after so many years. The film received a magnificent response and was released in Hindi as Aparichit in 2006.

Enthiran (2010)

Science-fiction action movie Enthiran's animation and visual effects showcased the director's vision and starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles. Enthiran received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards. The film's plot centers on scientist Vaseegaran, who creates a special robot that can recognise and react to human emotions. Destiny takes a turn when the robot develops feelings for Vaseegaran’s girlfriend and creates an army of robots to destroy the human race.