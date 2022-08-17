Actor Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shefali Shah, who was recently seen starring in Alia Bhatt’s ‘Darlings’, has confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shefali took to her Instagram handle and posted a statement regarding the same.

She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.”