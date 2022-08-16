Wedding on the cards for Sidharth-Kiara? Revealed on KWK

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship has been making headlines for a while now.

However, the two have not yet confirmed if they are friends or actually dating each other.

And now it seems like fans will get all the answers about the duo's bond on a new episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

In the upcoming episode, Punjabi mundas Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen gracing the popular Koffee couch.